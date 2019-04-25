Egg Harbor Twp PD supports Jersey kids’ lemonade stand

Egg Harbor Township Officers Michael O'Hagan, Thomas Becker, Michael Niceta, Michael Santoro and K9 officer Dozer are our #BlueFriday nominees for this week.

Learning about five kids running a lemonade stand and not having any luck, one officer shared the info on Facebook and in a short time the kids had a visit from five of Egg Harbor Township's finest.

This is another great example of how interactive and intertwined our local police are with our communities. For all the bad press cops tend to get from main stream talking heads hoping for an out-of-context video to drive up their web traffic and audience numbers, we continue to show you the real side of police work.

The heroism, sacrifice and commitment to community is what what defines our police officers and this is another great example. Thanks to these officers and all the members of the Egg Harbor PD.



