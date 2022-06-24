Egg Harbor Township, NJ cop defines community service

As you know, every Friday for the past 7 years, I've been honoring local and state law enforcement officers who step up and do their job, with a little extra.

Earlier this month an officer had the opportunity to help a young kid who had broken his arm on the playground.

Officer Simmons happened to be in the area coaching flag football for the kids involved in the township's "LEAP" program which is designed to create a partnership and foster a great relationship between cops and community youth.

Officer Simmons noticed the young man in trouble, ran over, and provided assistance while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Turns out the kid will be ok, just a broken arm from the fall. He's in a cast and the family requested that Officer Simmons sign it and he was happy to oblige.

Office Simmons from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department is our honoree for going above and beyond his expected role as a cop, not only coaching the kids but using his expert situational awareness to help a kid in trouble. It's the little things in life that make the difference. And I'm sure one little kid is going to remember the police officer who signed his cast for a long time.

Read the full account from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Facebook page:

On Thursday June 9th, Officer Simmons was in the area of Swift School coaching flag football for the EHT LEAP program when he was alerted that a child may have broken his arm on the monkey bars nearby.

Officer Simmons ran over, called for assistance and rendered aid to the child while he waited with the family for EMS to arrive.

This week, the family contacted our agency with a special request from the child for Officer Simmons to sign his cast. Officer Simmons was honored to do so.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery Michael!

