⚠ Police arrested 8 people for DWI over the weekend in EHT

⚠ The number surpasses the number of DWI arrests in 2024

⚠ The police chief is reminding drivers to practice responsible driving

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police in this Ocean County township were busy over the weekend making DWI arrests.

Police Chief Frederick Spano said officers cited eight drivers for driving while intoxicated over the weekend, bringing the total for 2025 to 95.

That number surpasses the 74 arrests in 2024.

“We have more than doubled arrests in July 2025 as compared to July 2024, with 22 arrests versus 10,” Spano said.

This past weekend was not representative of safe and responsible driving for some, he pointed out. But to those who are embracing safer, smarter, and strategic driving behavior, thank you, Spano praised.

Unfortunately, some continue to put everyone else at risk by operating vehicles while impaired.

“We all need to make safe driving a daily routine. Many already do it. Some need to wake up and stop driving impaired by being responsible and making better decisions. Don’t be front page news because your poor decision resulted in tragedy,” Spano warned in a statement.

The arrests made over this past weekend could have prevented crashes, injuries, and/or deaths on New Jersey roadways.

EHTPD plan to hold a sobriety checkpoint this Friday at Black Horse Pike and Tilton Rd (Google Street View/ EHTPD via Facebook/Canva) EHTPD plan to hold a sobriety checkpoint this Friday at Black Horse Pike and Tilton Rd (Google Street View/ EHTPD via Facebook/Canva) loading...

EHT police set up a DWI checkpoint on Friday, July 18, in the westbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike near Tilton Road from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. It’s not clear if any of the 8 DWI arrests were the result of the sobriety checkpoint.

Several of these DWI checkpoints have been set up across the state. This weekend, the Ventnor Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced they will hold a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atlantic and Newport Avenues.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom