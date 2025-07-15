⚠ A sobriety checkpoint is set up for Friday night in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sobriety checkpoints are meant to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking alcohol and/or taking drugs, and then getting behind the wheel of a car.

Several of these DWI security checkpoints have been set up throughout New Jersey, and now there will be another one later this week.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced a DWI checkpoint on Friday, July 18, in the westbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike near Tilton Road between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

In 2024, Egg Harbor Township police responded to 12 fatal crashes involving 13 fatalities, and half of those fatal crashes were caused by an impaired driver.

So far this year, the police department has responded to two fatal crashes and 28 DWI-related crashes on New Jersey roadways.

The first fatal occurred on February 18 on Black Horse Pike, where a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run.

The second fatal crash happened on May 17 at the intersection of Delaware and Fernwood Avenues. In that case, a 71-year-old man driving on Delaware Avenue swerved to avoid hitting another car entering the intersection. The swerving vehicle went off the road and struck and killed two pedestrians, including a juvenile, walking on the grass shoulder, police said.

During Friday’s sobriety checkpoint, travelers may experience delays near Black Horse Pike and Tilton Road.

“We hope there are no interactions with impaired drivers on the roadway during the checkpoint; however, we will have zero tolerance, and you will be arrested if you are found to be impaired and operating a vehicle,” EHT police warned.

