EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A child is dead and another is injured after being struck by a car while walking home from a park in Atlantic County over the weekend.

At 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, Egg Harbor police responded to the intersection of Delaware and Fernwood avenues for a report of a pedestrian and motor vehicle accident.

They said Gary Battisti, 71, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving a 2014 Chevy Camaro when he swerved to avoid a collision with a 2022 Mini Cooper driven by Sky Mejiadorado, 19, also of Egg Harbor Township.

Battisti was driving east on Delaware Avenue when Mejiadorado entered the intersection from the north, police said.

Battisti swerved to the right to avoid a hit, but went off the road onto the grass shoulder and struck two children who had been walking home from Bargaintown Park, police said.

One child suffered critical injuries at the scene and was taken to Shore Medical Center before being flown to Cooper Medical Center, where the child died of severe injuries.

The other child was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Battisti’s vehicle overturned, trapping him inside. Volunteers from several fire departments had to extricate him from the driver’s seat.

The roadway was shut for about four hours for the investigation. Summonses are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-926-4021.

