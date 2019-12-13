Edison couple survives wife’s stabbing rampage at casino, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY — An Edison woman is charged with stabbing her husband "multiple times" in a casino hotel room on Wednesday.

Security at the Golden Nugget went to the couple's room about 9:40 a.m. after a loud argument was reported and found them both with serious stab wounds, according to city police. They were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division.

Police said an investigation determined that Majocyline Tan, 64, stabbed her 72-year-old husband and then stabbed herself. They are expected to survive, according to police.

Tan was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She is under police guard at the hospital.

