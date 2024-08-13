Eddie Izzard will perform at NJ Performing Arts Center

How to describe Eddie Izzard?

Also known as Suzy Izzard, she’s an actor, comedian, Emmy winner, Tony nominee, political activist, trailblazer, and interpreter of Shakespeare — performing Hamlet solo to sold-out crowds in New York City and London.

That said, I’m more impressed by her being a marathon runner. Fun fact about Izzard: She completed 43 marathons in 51 days without any prior experience in distance running, all to raise money for Sport Relief.

Comedian Eddie Izzard Campaigns For Labour In Cardiff Getty Images loading...

As a former cross-country runner, I can’t help respect that.

Most importantly, she’ll be performing right here in New Jersey and tickets go on sale soon.

Five years after her last comedy tour, ‘Force Majeure’, Eddie made comedy history, having played 45 countries, including all 50 of the United States, and in four languages, making it the most extensive comedy show ever. Now, she is back to her roots with an all-new show that expands on her unique, surreal view of life, love, history, and her ‘theory of the universe.’

Wunderbar is a delicious insight into the surreal and fantastical world of Eddie Izzard. This is an intelligent Bunkum of the highest order.

Izzard will be performing at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center at 1 Center Street in downtown Newark on Oct. 11 starting at 8 p.m.

Buckle up for a night of thought-provoking and surreal stand-up comedy with this indescribably brilliant talent. As always with Eddie Izzard, expect the unexpected!

Politicon 2018 - Day 2 Getty Images for Politicon loading...

Tickets go on sale Aug. 16, check it out here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

