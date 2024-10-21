Butterball idea for Thanksgiving will carve out your stress

🍗 Butterball wants to make cooking a turkey this year easier

🍗 It has unveiled its Cook From Frozen Turkeys

🍗 Pop them in the oven with no thawing necessary

The kids have not even gone trick-or-treating yet, but already the biggest manufacturer of a Thanksgiving holiday staple is ready now to talk turkey.

Butterball wants to make cooking easier for everyone this Nov. 28., whether you’re cooking for two, or a tableful of family and friends.

The top turkey company has announced it is cutting out the whole thawing process for that Thanksgiving turkey, by unveiling its Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey.

Cook from frozen means just that. The bird can go straight into the oven from the freezer. There is no need to thaw the turkey days in advance. There is no dealing with messy necks, and giblets, or even touching raw meat.

Butterball Cook From Frozen Turkeys (Butterball) Butterball Cook From Frozen Turkeys (Butterball) loading...

According to the company’s product page, the turkey is pre-seasoned and brined so it can go from “frozen to fantastic” and gives you, the chef, more time to spend with loved ones, and less time stressing in the kitchen.

The Butterball Cook from Frozen Turkeys are made with a specially formulated brine. “The unique level and distribution of the brine helps the turkey retain its moisture throughout the roasting process, producing the same juicy, tender, and flavorful turkeys you’ve come to rely on from Butterball,” according to the company.

The directions to prepare the bird could not be any easier either. Just preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove the frozen turkey from the outer bag. Loosen the inner wrapping by running under cold water for a minute.

Place the turkey in a roasting dish with breast side up. Do not cover or add water. Simply brush the frozen bird with oil.

monkeybusinessimages monkeybusinessimages loading...

Roast until fully cooked. Roasting will vary by oven, but when the turkey's internal temperature reaches 170 degrees in the breast and thigh, it's done. After removing the turkey from the oven, let it rest for about a half hour before carving.

The only con to these Cook from Frozen Turkeys is that they cannot be stuffed due to food safety risks. So, if you’re the type of chef who enjoys stuffing the bird, you’ll have to make the stuffing separately.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom