Kids, adults and even dogs: Easter egg hunts for all in NJ

Before you know it, you’ll be ditching the green and the shamrocks, and digging out the pastels and the baskets.

This year, Easter is April 9, so as soon as we wrap up St. Patrick’s Day month, it will be time to think about bunnies, baskets, and colored eggs.

Who doesn’t like a good Easter egg hunt, right? There are traditional hunts and not-so-traditional ones. But they are all fun, and sure to put a “spring” in your step.

Here are 20 of some of the best and most unique Easter Egg hunts in New Jersey in 2023:

Egg Hunt Hayride

March 24 - April 8

Where: Johnson’s Corner Farm, 133 Church Rd., Medford

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Weekdays) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Weekends and Good Friday)

Cost: Weekday pricing: $10 per egg hunter and $5 for non-egg hunting riders. Weekends and Good Friday pricing: $12 per egg hunter and $6 for non-egg hunting riders.

Egg hunters and their families will take a wagon ride around the farm. The wagon ride will stop at the egg hunt location where hunters will hear a quick story on how all Peter Rabbit’s eggs got left in the field. Egg hunters will then venture through the hunting area, collecting eggs. They will then hand in their eggs in exchange for a goodie bag.

After the hunt, stop at the farm market for a visit with Peter Rabbit.

Cookie decorating is available for purchase in the market. Kids will get two cookies and all the fixings.

As an added treat, The Discovery Barnyard/Animal Farm will be offered to all paid egg hunters at half price.

Belmar Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 25

Where: 2nd, 3rd & 4th Avenue beach entrance

Time: 11 a.m. sharp

Rain date: April 1 (no joke) at 11 a.m.

There will be over 3,500 eggs placed in the sand for the kids to find and one golden egg in each group with a ticket for a prize.

Come out and meet the Easter Bunny, too!

Ages 1-3 at 4th Ave. entrance

Ages 4-7 at 3rd Ave. entrance

Ages 8-9 at 2nd Ave. entrance

Coombs Barnyard Egg & Veggie Hunt

Saturday & Sunday. March 25, 26, April 1 & April 8, 2023

Where: Coombs Barnyard, 20 Route 77, Elmer

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $20 per child and $5 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Cash or credit is accepted.

Enjoy a hayride, visit with the barnyard animals, visit with the Easter Bunny, and participate in the Egg and Veggie Hunt.

Collected eggs will be empty but can be turned into the Easter Bunny for a tasty surprise.

Also available will be barrel train rides and egg decorating stations.

It should take about 1 ½ hours to complete all activities.

Easter and Springtime Family Fun

Saturday, April 1-16

Where: Alstede Farms, 84 Route 513 (Old Rte 24), Chester

Time: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $16.99

Enjoy unlimited learning and fun at the farm. Admission ticket includes scenic hay wagon rides around the farm, a visit with the baby farm animals, feeding the animals (animal feed bag included), an Easter Egg hunt, a visit with the Easter Bunny with photo opportunities, a journey through the evergreen maze, a climb on the giant hay pyramid, and more.

Food and beverages, as well as activities such as pony rides, wagon train rides, and a bounce house, will also be available for an additional purchase. The Tomasello Winery Outdoor Patio will be open for tasting and purchases.

Purchase an Activities Plus Admission ticket for kids which includes all the activities listed above, plus a pony ride, a wagon train ride, and a ticket for the bounce house.

Live entertainment will be available on weekends from 11 am – 4 pm.

Heaven Hill Farm Easter Festival

April 1, 2, 7, 8, 15, and 16

Where: Heaven Hill Farm, 451, Route 94, Vernon

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $12 online or $17 at the gate. Children under 2 are free

Activities include hayrides, pedal carts, touring carts, farm animals, and much more.

New this year is the Easter Egg scavenger hunt. Follow the trail to collect colored eggs. Find them all and turn them in for a special prize. The scavenger hunt is open to all kids 12 years and younger.

Also available for an additional fee are carnival rides, pony rides, paintball, face painting, and sand art.

Be sure to visit Hopper, the Easter Bunny for pictures.

Phillipsburg Easter Bunny Train and Egg Hunt Ride

April 1, 2, 8 and 9

Where: 99 Elizabeth Street, Phillipsburg

Time: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $14 per child, $20 per adult.

Ride the Easter Bunny Train ride and visit with Mr. Bunny on the train. Explore the scenic Delaware River, travel along to Carpentersville, and your destination will be the site of the historic Lime Kilns. In front of the 150-year-old Lime, kilns will be a glade filled with Easter eggs.

Once you get off the train, take a picture with Mr. Bunny. Then, children may grab their baskets and gather four candy-filled eggs.

Easter Egg Hunts on the Farm

April 1, 2, 7 and 8

Where: Oasis Family Farm, 3 Circle Drive, Robbinsville

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (egg hunts) 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (The farm and FunZone are open)

Cost: Farm admission is $12 per child (ages 1 to 12), $8 per adult

All kids will receive a ticket and a bag to gather 12 eggs. All eggs will be empty and turned in at the end for 12 prizes.

There will be one golden egg placed in each zone and replaced once it’s found. This can be turned in for a special prize.

The Easter Bunny and friends will be available for pictures. Enjoy a wagon ride around the farm, festival foods, desserts, and apple cider donuts.

Visit the animal exhibits, and new this year is a hop through Bunnyville Town.

Somers Point Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 1 (Rain date April 2)

Where: JFK Park

Time: 10 a.m.

There will be free face painting from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The egg hunt with candy and prized-filled eggs will be open to kids up to age 10.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own bag for the hunt but the first 250 people will receive a free bag.

For more info contact Doug at 609-833-5428 or email at dshallcross@spgov.org

Pennsauken Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 1 (Rain date: Saturday, April 8)

Where: Walt Nicgorski Sports Complex at Powell and Collins Avenues

Time: 10 a.m. (Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.)

Sponsored by the Pennsauken Township and Kiddie Junction of Pennsauken, this year’s hunt is open to children up to age 9.

There will be three separate egg hunts broken down by age group. Each hunt will feature special eggs. A child that collects one of these special eggs will win special prizes.

Bring a bag, basket, or another container to store the collected eggs.

Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny, too!

Morganville UMC Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 1

Where: 215 Conover Road, South Amboy

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free but the event is to benefit local food pantries. Please bring one non-perishable food item per participant. All proceeds will go to local food pantries.

There will be several age-appropriate staggered egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, hay rides, egg toss, egg bowling, children’s crafts, games, storytelling, and more. Food will be available for purchase.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Four Sisters Winery

Saturday, April 1

Where: Four Sisters Winery, 783 CR 519, Belvidere

Time: Two sessions are available: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $20 per person plus tax

There’s a kid in all of us. So, capture a bit of your youth at the winery’s adult-only egg hunt in the vineyard.

Enjoy a formal wine-tasting tour, a chance to win tickets to a barefoot grape stomping, or murder mystery, along with other prizes, and a souvenir glass with any bottle purchase.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Battleview Orchards

Saturday, April 1 (Rain date: Sunday, April 2)

Where: Battleview Orchards, 91 Wemrock Rd., Freehold

Time: 1 p.m.

Cost: Free admission with a non-perishable food item donated to the local food bank or a monetary donation.

Register at the country store between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the day of the hunt.

It’s for children, ages toddler through 10 years old.

The orchard will be open at noon for parking. Door prizes will be given immediately after the hunt in the orchard. Refreshments are available at the country store.

Complimenting the egg hunt will be an Easter coloring contest also for toddlers through 10 years old. Coloring sheets are available at the country store.

Seaside Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 2

Where: Seaside Heights

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Seaside Heights Egg Hunt will feature their high-tech Easter eggs. Enter to win prizes. Every entrant will win at least one prize.

Palm Sunday Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 2

Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 236 East Main Street, Maple Shade

Time: 11:15 a.m.

OLPH Parish in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus is happy to host this year’s egg hunt. The event starts promptly after 10 a.m. Mass in the OLPH garden. There will be different egg-hunting areas for different age groups.

Plus, there will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny and fun crafts!

Jenkinson's Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 2

Where: Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Leave the beach shovels and buckets at home. All you need is your hands to dig away and find eggs.

The fun is open to kids up to 10 years old and will be broken down into the following age groups in the following locations:

0-4 years: On the beach in front of the Aquarium

5-6 and 7-8: On the beach in front of Frank’s Fun Center

9-10: On the beach in front of the Amusement Park

There is also an accessible/special needs egg hunt at Adventure Lookout Ropes Course (no age limit)

Limit 3 eggs per child.

The Great Easter Egg Hunt

Saturdays, April 1 and April 8

Where: Ocean City, 6th to 14th Streets along the boardwalk

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop by participating stores while supplies last along the entire boardwalk to get your eggs.

EggstravaganZoo!

Saturday, April 1

Where: Cape May County Park and Zoo, 707 Route 9N, Cape May Court House

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual free event features the Easter Bunny. Visitors will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with the bunny. So, bring your camera!

The event sponsored by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners includes educational displays, live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, crafts, and live animal encounters. The event kicks off with an Easter Egg hunt in the park at 10 a.m.

Easter Kegg Hunt at Historic Cold Spring Village

Saturday, April 8

Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9S, Cape May

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Start at the brewery and ask a tasting room server for your answer sheet. Follow the directions to explore Historic Cold Spring Village for eggs. When you find an egg, open it up, and answer the question to move to your next clue. In the end, put your answers inside the “Easter Kegg.” One lucky winner with the correct answers will be chosen to win a Free Cold Spring Brewery growler. Fill it with your brew of choice!

Bunny Trail Spring Festival

Saturday and Saturday, April 8 and 9

Where: Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take part in The Bunny Trail: a non-competitive event for kids ages 2 to 10 years old. Follow hand-drawn clues around the farm in a self-guided treasure hunt. At the end of the hunt, kids can choose to do bunny-themed craft activities and meet Terhune’s own real bunny, named Ginger.

Hop in the Hippity Hop Corral and race the ducks in the Duckie Race. Enjoy children’s games and pony rides around the pasture.

Visit the farm food tent for lunch or snacks. Enjoy live music on the farm from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The vineyard and winery will be open, too. Tasting flights are available to take to your table and sample wines made right on the farm. Enjoy a glass of Blossom White: a semi-sweet white wine with notes of honeysuckle.

2nd Annual Dog Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 8

Where: Doggie Sweets, 20 Melrose Terrace, Long Branch

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Even dogs want to participate in Easter egg hunts! Dogs and their owners will be split into medium/large dog and small dog groups. The owner and the dog will then dig for dog toys in the sand.

In the sand, there will also be special eggs: a gold egg, a pink egg, and a Starbucks toy. Each special egg gets a basket.

Please submit proof of your dog’s rabies shot and proof of their license.

Any dog 7 months old or younger does not need to show proof of licensing.

Leave it to New Jersey to have Easter egg hunts for kids, adults, and even dogs!

There's something for everyone to enjoy this Easter season.

