47 people lose homes: Not enough water to fight NJ condo fire?

🔥The fire broke out late Monday afternoon at The American Way condos

🔥No residents or firefighters were injured but some pets are missing

🔥Red Cross New Jersey is offering assistance to residents

EAST WINDSOR — A densely populated development was at risk because a fire moved too fast for the amount of water available to firefighters.

Red Cross New Jersey is helping four dozen people displaced by the raging fire at a condo complex Monday afternoon.

East Windsor police said the fire started about 4:30 p.m. in the K building of the American Way condos on Avon Drive. Flames were shooting out of the roof and spread quickly as firefighters arrived. Nearly three dozen fire units and first responders from three counties responded.

Getting enough water to the scene was a major problem, Hightstown Station 41 Deputy Chief Kevin Brink told CBS Philadelphia.

Most of the 24 units suffered serious water and fire damage, according to Brink. Police said the entire building was declared uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported but several pets are missing.

Helping displaced families

Efforts are already underway to assist 47 people from 24 families who lost their homes.

Red Cross New Jersey spokeswoman Diane Concannon said they will meet with affected families Tuesday and provide emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs. Health and mental health services are available for the families

"Many of the families stayed with friends and family Monday evening and the town provided a night’s hotel stay for those who had nowhere to stay," Concannon said.

Dan Fahrer has created a GoFundMe page to help displaced residents get back on their feet.

"This is likely only a small drop in the bucket as to what was lost, but let's do what we can," Fahrer said on the page.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by East Windsor police and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Fire at American Way condos in East Windsor 6/10/24 Fire at American Way condos in East Windsor 6/10/24 (Michael Ratcliffe, MidJersey.news) loading...

