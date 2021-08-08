East Brunswick will require all municipal employees to provide proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 30, according to a letter sent to employees last week.

Mayor Brad Cohen, who is also a physician, told MyCentralJersey.com he considers the policy a condition of employment. Those who object to the policy can find work with an employer that doesn't require the vaccination, Cohen said.

Workers granted exemptions for medical or religious reasons will have to be tested twice a week, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

About 66% of all eligible residents of East Brunswick are fully vaccinated, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard.

Cohen and Township Administrator Joseph Criscuolo on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla also instituted a vaccination requirement for municipal employees, who must otherwise get test weekly. He asked private employers in the city to consider implementing a similar mandate for their employees.

All workers in certain state and private health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to testing twice a week by Sept. 7 per an order by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday.

