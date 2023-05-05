East Brunswick, NJ cop helps revive woman in local gym

We've all been to the gym at some point, right? I used to work out at a 24-hour gym before the show around 2:45 a.m. It was a grind because the gym was 20 minutes from my house, so I got up an hour earlier than I do now.

I still work out every morning but sleep in until 3:30 a.m.! One thing about working out in the dark hours overnight is typically I was the only one in the gym. Thankfully that wasn't the case the other day for a woman working out at the Muscle Mill gym in Milltown, New Jersey.

Fran was working out on a treadmill when she felt dizzy and then fainted. Thankfully, there was a police officer and a nurse working out next to her. East Brunswick Police Officer Joe Beauer and nurse Mellissa Lazark immediately rushed to her aid. They began compressions and other measures and brought Fran back to consciousness.

Another example of how first responders are ALWAYS on duty. Thankfully, police officers sign up to answer the call beyond a job and a career. We can say the same for nurses and I'm proud to present both Officer Joe Beauer and Nurse Melissa Lazark with today's #BlueFriday honors.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

