East Brunswick, Carteret PD help save teens from freezing pond
We’ve heard the story about the teens who fell through the ice in East Brunswick and Carteret last week. Both of those teens lost their lives. Thankfully because of the quick response, action and courage of East Brunswick and Carteret Police Officers and Firefighters, the other teens who fell into the freezing pond survived.
The cops and firefighters who arrived on scene didn’t hesitate to enter the frigid pond in order to save a life. Forming a human chain, they were successful in getting the teens out of the water. Tragically, a 13-year-old died after being pulled out. That said, the first responders put aside their own safety and jumped in to save lives.
Thank you to all the brave cops and firefighters in Carteret and East Brunswick, you all are our #BlueFriday honorees today. Keep up the important work that you do every day for the rest of us. Thank you.
