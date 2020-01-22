Teen dies after fall into icy East Brunswick pond — rescuers also hospitalized

EAST BRUNSWICK — A 13-year-old boy died after falling through the ice of the pond at the municipal center in one of two icy water rescues Wednesday night in Middlesex County. The other incident occurred in Carteret, where a teen was left fighting for his life.

The rescue efforts in East Brunswick also injured several emergency responders, including an officer who ended up in a car crash while trying to get to the scene.

East Brunswick police raced to the pond at Civic Center Drive, where the township's police headquarters is located, about 4:55 p.m. after two of the teen's friends, who also had fallen through the ice, had rescued themselves.

Police formed a human chain and entered the pond in order to help the boy but he slipped under the ice before officers could reach him, officials said.

Firefighters arrived and pulled the teen from the pond, officials said. Paramedics transported the teen to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Six officers and two firefighters had to be treated for hypothermia. Two officers and one firefighter were hospitalized as a result.

Another officer was hospitalized after getting into a car crash. Officials did not release other details Wednesday night.

In Carteret, two teenage boys fell below the ice at Carteret Pond, Mayor Dan Reiman said at 7:42 p.m. on Facebook. One teen managed to get out but the other fell below ice.

As in East Brunswick, first responders were unable to reach the teen but a water rescue crew pulled him out within an hour, Reiman said. The teen was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

"Join me in praying for David and his family," Reiman said Wednesday evening.

The temperatures on Wednesday in Middlesex County got as high as 46 degrees by mid afternoon and dropped to just above freezing in the evening.

Pond and lake water generally has to remain below freezing for several days before it is considered safe for ice skating. People can get hypothermia in water as warm as 70 degrees.

This article has been updated to include information about a separate icy water rescue in Carteret.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5.