With the warm weather we’ve been having for the past week or so, everything is in bloom throughout New Jersey.

Home gardeners are wondering whether it’s too early to plant annuals just yet. Small vegetable plants and small annual flowers usually go in after Mother’s Day to be safe.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

SEE MORE: I went to the most legendary pizza joint in Central Jersey

That’s the general rule for much of New Jersey is Mother’s Day. My father always told me to wait till May 15th to be safe.

The long-range forecast for the next 10 days shows lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s throughout most of the state.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It doesn’t look like temperatures will be anywhere near freezing throughout New Jersey over the next 10 days.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

So most people would be safe to put their tender, tiny vegetable seedlings and Garden Center plants in the ground.

The same would go for annual flowers like petunias and Verbena. It looks like we can take advantage of an early planting season this spring in the Garden State.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Actions to take if you are caught in a rip current Here are a list of actions to take if you or someone you know is caught in a rip current. Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈