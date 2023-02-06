Eagles fan’s amazing sand sculpture on NJ beach for Super Bowl

When Brendan Schaffer isn’t working at Wildwood Public School District (or maybe even when he is) he’s dreaming about another Philadelphia Eagles Lombardi trophy. His team won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018 and he’s dreaming of another parade.

The New Jersey man recently traveled to Cove Beach in Cape May to put some artistic skills to good use. Check out his creation in this video from 6ABC.

Look at the precision, the line work. This is nothing short of stunning and should make any Eagles fan proud. Hopefully, no disgruntled Giants fan makes the long drive down the Parkway to mess with it. You’d better not. You might just run into Brendan. He’s been back some days to do touch-ups.

“I do it for my love of the Eagles, but truly it’s for the Eagles fans,” Schaffer says.

The sand sculpture is 8 feet and took 5 hours to complete. After 5 hours I’d be redoing it for the fortieth time. Not this guy.

"Growing up, my dad and I would come to the beach a lot and we would always be doing sand sculptures. "All of a sudden it became this big thing when we entered a snow sculpture into a sand contest," said Schaffer. "We won first place... and we got better and better as we practiced."

Cape May City Mayor Zachary Mullock actually worked with Schaffer on the project, helping him pick out the perfect spot on the beach.

“We thought that the lighthouse and the beautiful scenery with the water and the dunes behind it was the best spot to do it,” Schaffer said.

How long will it stay up? He hopes until they win on Sunday. After, he plans on going back and adding a little something more sculpted from sand. A trophy perhaps?

