DWI checkpoints on NJ roads target Cinco de Mayo revelers

Police plan sobriety checkpoints at several locations in New Jersey on Friday and Saturday night as many hit the road for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

A checkpoint will be set up at Shrewsbury Plaza on the southbound side of Route 35 starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday, Allenhurst police Chief Michael B. Schneider, coordinator for the Monmouth County DWI Task Force, told the Red Bank-Shrewsbury Patch .

South Brunswick police will have a checkpoint along Route 1 on Saturday night but did not disclose an exact location or time.

“The checkpoint is part of our ongoing efforts to make our roads safer and reduce crashes attributed to driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs," Hayducka said. "We believe by raising awareness of our efforts and educating the public of the dangers we can reduce impaired driving."

From January to April, 32 people were arrested for driving while impaired in South Brunswick. Chief Raymond Hayducka said eight crashes were blamed on driving while intoxicated.

State Police said they will have a checkpoint set up in Belmar but did not disclose an exact location.

Drivers are encouraged to report "poor driving behavior" to the aggressive driver trip line at #77.

Callers should be ready to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction, and a license plate, if possible.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 1990 ruled that “the interest in reducing alcohol-impaired driving was sufficient to justify the brief intrusion of a sobriety checkpoint. If conducted properly, sobriety checkpoints do not constitute illegal search and seizure in most states,” according to the state Attorney General’s website .

Officers at a sobriety checkpoint are required to check drivers at a set interval, like every third driver, for example, according to State Police.

