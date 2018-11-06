Duncan Hines cake mix recalled for possible Salmonella

WASHINGTON — Some Duncan Hines cake mixes are being recalled over possible Salmonella contamination.

A sample of Duncan Hines Classic White Cake Mix was found to contain salmonella agbeni that matched the salmonella collected from those who became ill in other cases being investigated to the CDC.

The FDA is conducting an inspection at the Conagra Brands-owned manufacturing facility that produced the cake mixes. The FDA is also collecting environmental and product samples.

Conagra Brands has issued a voluntary recall of the following products , which were sold nationwide:

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake

Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz

Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz

Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz.

The FDA in its recall notice said some individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill, and some may have also consumed products raw and not baked. The FDA said eating raw cake batter carries risks of bacteria that are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling.

Anyone who has purchased the recall products should return them to the store where it was purchased.

According to the CDC, most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

It affects children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 65 years of age, and people with weakened immune systems the most.

Call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 888-299-7646, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday or visit duncanhines.com .

