Duck Donuts opening new NJ location in Monmouth County

Old Bridge is about to get a whole lot sweeter.

Duck Donuts, the popular sweets franchise, is opening its shop this weekend in the Glenwood Green shopping center.

Duck Donuts via Facebook Duck Donuts via Facebook loading...

The new location will officially open for business at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

According to the Courier News, the first guest in line will get a free dozen donuts per month for a whole year!

Duck Donuts via Facebook Duck Donuts via Facebook loading...

This Duck Donuts shop is locally operated and owned by Irina Dsilva, she told Courier News:

I am proud to bring Duck Donuts to the community that my family has been privileged enough to call home for the past 13 years.

Duck Donuts via Facebook Duck Donuts via Facebook loading...

Old Bridge, we are excited to not only serve you warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts, but also be supportive community partners.

Duck Donuts via Facebook Duck Donuts via Facebook loading...

Donuts aren’t the only treats you’ll get to enjoy at the new Duck Donuts.

They will also serve various coffee blends, donut breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, donut sundaes, frozen beverages, and more.

Duck Donuts via Facebook Duck Donuts via Facebook loading...

Duck Donuts via Facebook Duck Donuts via Facebook loading...

Duck Donuts prepares their delicious donuts fresh to order every day, serving them from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Duck Donuts has nine other New Jersey locations. You can find them in Avalon, Clark, East Brunswick, Green Brook, Marlton, Middletown, Paramus, Sea Isle City, and Whippany.

Duck Donuts via Facebook Duck Donuts via Facebook loading...

You can find out how to place an online order here.

Duck Donuts via Facebook Duck Donuts via Facebook loading...

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.