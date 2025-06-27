A culinary revolution is taking place in downtown Flemington, and its war room is an 800-square-foot space at 32 Main St.

D'Serve is a new restaurant that is going to do a lot of things very differently. By day, it’s an artisan donut shop. By night, it’s an intimate, 25-seat farm-to-table fine dining experience with a Latin vibe. And it’s all the vision of husband-and-wife team Andrew and Shannon Mercado.

“This is the restaurant Flemington deserves,” Andrew says. And a kind that Hunterdon County town has never seen before.

One Space, Two Worlds

D’Serve offers dual personalities under the same roof. Starting in July, mornings and afternoons belong to Shannon’s pastry genius. The donuts aren’t just sweets — they’re edible art.

Take the “Halle Berry,” rolled in raspberry-blueberry sugar and includes mixed berry caviar and mascarpone Chantilly cream. Or how about a sweet chili-glazed hot crab rangoon donut topped with scallions? This isn't Dunkin'.

But when the sun sets, D’Serve becomes a four-course prix fixe restaurant with just two seatings per night — at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Diners are promised an immersive experience where the menu changes each week and is dictated by what’s in peak season from local farms. This will be one of the extremely few restaurants in New Jersey to have a prix fixe-only menu.

A Menu Rooted in Culture and Community

Chef Andrew Mercado brings his Puerto Rican roots and wife Shannon adds her Barbadian know-how. Expect dishes like sweet plantain pasta in a Latin-style Bolognese, braised jerk ribs with pickled vegetables, and more.

All ingredients are sourced from farms just miles away with a strong sense of community.

Membership

Yet another way this place will be different, D’Serve is offering an optional quarterly membership program ($100–$500), and it's thought to be the first of its kind for a Garden State restaurant. Members get priority reservations, access to exclusive events, farm tours, etc.

“It’s not unlike being a Costco member,” Andrew says. “But this way, we’re building and supporting a local food ecosystem.”

You'll find D'Serve at 32 Main St. Their artisan donut shop opens in July and their restaurant in August. Their donut shop will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Their evening restaurant will open same days and will have only two seatings, one at 5:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Welcome to Flemington D'Serve!

