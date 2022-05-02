‘Drunk driver’ messes up commute for thousands of NJ Transit, Amtrak riders

A drunk driver is to blame for Monday morning's suspension of service for thousands of Northeast Corridor riders on both NJ Transit and Amtrak

Wires that fell across four tracks at the Talmage Road overpass in Edison brought service to a halt around 2:15 a.m. as JCP&L crews worked to repair the fallen lines.

Their work was completed around 10 a.m. but Amtrak took another four hours before service was restored.

Edison police deputy police chief Robert Dudash said driver Bhargav Patel, 26, of Edison, was charged with driving while intoxicated after a collision that split a utility pole in half, dropping wires onto the tracks of the Northeast Corridor near Talmage Road.

Edison police said Patel tried to pass a car but hit near the railroad tracks around 2:15 a.m. on Talmage Road. He then veered off to the right and the car rolled onto its roof.

Patel made it out of the car on his own but was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for evaluation, according to Dudash.

After noting a strong smell of alcohol, blood was drawn at the hospital and Patel was charged with DWI, careless driving and reckless driving. He was released to the custody of a family member. The other driver was not injured.

Fallen power lines on Talmadge Road in Edison 5/2/22 Fallen power lines on Talmadge Road in Edison 5/2/22 (NJ Transit) loading...

Limited service resumes

Service on the Northeast Corridor resumed around 1 p.m. in both directions between Rahway and Trenton. Eastbound trains will bypass New Brunswick, Edison and Metuchen. Customers should transfer at Metropark for westbound service to these stations.

NJ Transit said the average weekday boardings at stations from Trenton to Metropark is approximately 12,800, the stations affected by the suspension.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.