NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service suspended by wire issues

A large portion of NJ Transit and Amtrak Northeast Corridor service is suspended on Monday morning because of a car crash.

NJ Transit said service was suspended in both directions between Trenton and Rahway due to an overhead wire issue near Edison. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd St-New York.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told New Jersey 101.5 in an email that all tracks are out between Metropark and Trenton due to a power issue stemming from a car crash that struck a pole on Talmage Road in Edison.

Amtrak suspended service between Philadelphia and New York.

An aerial image by News 12 New Jersey showed power lines at the railroad overpass at Talmadge Road lying across all four railroad tracks.

PSE&G spokeswoman Lauren Ugorji told New Jersey 101.5 their repair crews are on repair the power lines laying across the tracks at the Talmadge Road overpass. A wire is also under the overpass according to a photo released by NJ Transit.

Ugorji estimates that will take until 11 a.m.

Talmadge Road was closed by Edison police between Route 27 and Carter Drive

Edison police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

