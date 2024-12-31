🚗 Man wanted for vehicular homicide arrested

A fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal crash in Ocean County more than 15 years ago has been arrested, according to prosecutors.

Chaudhry Yousaf, 52, was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport on Christmas Eve, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. He is now being held at Ocean County Jail.

According to prosecutors, Yousaf was the driver of a car that crashed on the Garden State Parkway on March 28, 2009. One passenger was killed.

He fled the state after posting $150,000 bail and managed to evade law enforcement for years, prosecutors said.

Deadly crash in Ocean County

Prosecutors said Yousaf crashed a black Lincoln Town Car near mile marker 77 on the Garden State Parkway.

The area is north of the Celia Cruz rest stop and south of Exit 77 for Berkeley.

Investigators said Yousaf lost control of the car and hit a road sign. The vehicle then went off the highway and hit a tree.

Police said Yousaf looked drunk at the scene of the crash. He was arrested and hospitalized.

Two passengers were injured in the crash. One of the passengers, identified as 26-year-old Harris Kahn, died at the hospital the next day.

Yousaf was then charged with vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors said he posted bail — and disappeared.

Caught years later

Yousaf was arrested on Dec. 24, 2024 at JFK Airport by the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was extradited to Ocean County Jail on Dec. 27.

For years, Yousaf was one of nine people wanted by the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are still eight fugitives on the list.

