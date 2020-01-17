Drunk driver gets decade in prison for killing NJ couple in 100 mph crash

A man who killed a married couple after losing control of his BMW while driving drunk at more than 100 mph has been sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison.

Amish Patel, 31, must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Amish Patel, of Delanco, was driving his BMW 440 at twice the speed limit on Route 130 in Willingboro on Jan. 13, 2018, when he lost control and crashed into a minivan that was stopped at a jug handle on Bridgeboro Road.

The BMW pushed the minivan over a guardrail and then down an embankment and into icy Olympia Lake.

The crash killed Robert Stephens, 52, and Janet Stephens, 50, of Burlington Township. Both drowned in the lake.

Patel pleaded guilty in November to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

