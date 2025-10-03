Fall is one of the best times of the year in New Jersey for camping. The days are crisp, the nights are cool, and the autumn color is absolutely beautiful.

And of course, we can't forget about the campfire. Especially during those dry, cool evenings and chilly mornings, there's nothing like a hot fire to huddle around while out on the wilderness.

But this year, we need to take a bit more care when it comes to those campfire. As of the beginning of Oct. 1, 2025, New Jersey's drought worries have returned. Although not severe yet, it's important to take note of it now just so we're prepared.

Ignores the ban

There was one situation that occurred a couple of years ago at one of New Jersey's state parks. It was at Worthington State Forest, located in the Delaware Water Gap.

They have campgrounds there, and this particular year was very dry. So much so that there was a complete ban on any type of fire whatsoever. That meant no campfires, no propane stoves, or anything that needed a flame.

But that didn't stop one guest of the park who, despite the ban, decided to have a fire anyway so he can take pictures of it. Not only that, but where the fire was setup wasn't even in a fire ring.

Instead, this person simply put rocks together and made a fire. He was reported to the park staff for his actions.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Follow the ban

Hopefully New Jersey doesn't fall into a serious drought like is has in the past. But if these dry conditions worsen and fire bans end up in place, please follow them and don't do what this person did above. It only takes one stray spark to ignite an inferno, especially in dry conditions.

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.