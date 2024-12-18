Amid NJ drone sightings, alarming increase in laser attacks on airplanes

✈️ There have been 59 incidents reported in NJ in December

✈️ 15 incidents occurred at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

✈️ It is a federal crime to point a laser at an aircraft

The number of incidents in which a laser light is pointed at an airplane over New Jersey has increased sixfold as frustration and fear rise over drones across the state.

Laser incidents reported by pilots have increased 269% over the same period last year, according to the FAA. In New Jersey, laser strikes are up significantly in the month of December with 59. There were only eight reported incidents in November before drones began appearing in the sky and 16 in December 2023. FAA records show a total of 49 incidents statewide during 2024, 67 in 2023, 45 in 2022 and 41 in 2021.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs Deputy Chief Rochelle Naus told New Jersey 101.5 that lasers were pointed at 15 planes between Dec. 7 and 14.

One of the December incidents involved a helicopter pilot who was struck while flying and injured, according to Naus. The pilot required treatment upon landing but Naus did not disclose the nature of the injury. All the incidents remain under investigation.

NJ laser incidents 11/1-12/16 2021-2024 NJ laser incidents 11/1-12/16 2021-2024 (FAA) loading...

Big fines

Officials at all levels of government have cautioned the public against pointing lasers at what they believe to be a drone in an effort to bring it down. It is a federal crime to point a laser at an aircraft. Violators face a fine of up to $11,000. The FAA can impose civil penalties of up to $30,800 against people who commit multiple laser violations.

Shooting down a drone is also a bad idea. Per FAA regulations, anyone found endangering aircraft or pedestrians with a drone could be fined up to $75,000 and lose their drone operators’ pilot certificates.

Lawrence Police Chief Chris Longo sympathizes with residents with the inconsistent messages they are getting about the origin of the drones and their intent. The Department of Homeland Security, FBI, FAA, and the Department of Defense have insisted that the numerous drone sightings around New Jersey are a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones.

"I know the residents of Lawrence Township have shared their concerns that they want answers. They want to know if they're safe, if this is a foreign entity, if this is a business or some type or some type of research," Longo told New Jersey 101.5. "It just seems a little bit unacceptable to our community, and they're holding our local officials a little bit responsible for it."

