🚓 Crackdown through Labor Day

🚓Over 100 NJ police departments involved

🚓Troubling data from 2022

NEW JERSEY — Going out drinking with friends for the night? Finalize a plan before getting behind the wheel or be prepared to get in trouble with the law.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and the state’s Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) are driving home that message with the launch of the latest “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high visibility campaign – just in time for the last stretch of summer.

It’s part of a nationwide crackdown that kicked off today and runs through Labor Day.

Over 100 New Jersey police departments received a total of more than $540,000 to help HTS with the effort, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin. Last year’s campaign led to over 600 seat belt summonses, over 1,000 tickets for speeding and over 300 arrests.

“The consequences are devastating and far-reaching – but preventable through responsible behavior and vigilant law enforcement,” Platkin said in a statement.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data from 2022 found an alcohol-related impaired driving fatality happened every 39 minutes.

What kind of legal trouble?

permanent criminal record

prison time

fines worth thousands

Anyone with a BAC of .08 g/dL or greater should never get behind the wheel.

