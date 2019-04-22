Driver killed when BWM rear-ends tractor trailer on Route 22

HILLSIDE — The driver of a car died when it rear-ended a tractor trailer on Route 22 early Monday morning.

A black 2007 BMW 328 rear-ended the truck as it turned off Route 22 eastbound into the parking lot of McDonald's just past Bloy Aveue in Hillside just after 3 a.m., according to Hillside police chief Vincent Ricciardi.

Ricciardi said the driver of the BMW was a 39-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene but he did not disclose his identity, pending notification of his family. The driver was the only person in the car, according to the chief.

Pictures posted by RLS Metro Breaking News showed most of the sedan wedged under the tractor trailer.

An investigation of the crash closed the eastbound lanes until 9 a.m. It also caused two NJ Transit bus lines to detour around the closure.

Crash scene on Route 22 east in Hillside (RLS Metro Breaking News)

