🚨 A young man on a motorcycle was killed in the crash

🚨 Charges are pending against the other driver

🚨 Police are looking for witnesses

EVESHAM — Authorities are planning to charge the driver of a truck after a crash along a major road that killed a young man from Marlton.

The wreck along Route 73 at the intersection with Dutch Road in Evesham occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday night, police said.

A 19-year-old man was riding his motorcycle south on Route 73 when a turning truck pulled out onto the road unexpectedly. The two vehicles collided.

Investigators found that the truck illegally turned left from Dutch Road onto Route 73. Road signs and road markings at the intersection show that no left turn is allowed.

Route 73 and Dutch Road

Police found the motorcyclist, identified as Tyler Ciabattoni of Marlton, dead at the scene.

Ciabattoni graduated from Cherokee High School in Marlton in 2022. He was on the high school football team roster, according to school board meeting minutes.

The driver of the truck, Brandon Braciszewski, 18, and a 15-year-old female passenger were uninjured in the crash. Both Braciszewski and the passenger are from Marlton as well.

Tyler Ciabattoni

Police said Braciszewski would be charged after an investigation is done. Authorities did not say what charges would be filed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information is asked to contact the Evesham police at 856-983-1116.

"The investigation is ongoing and charges will be filed after the investigation is completed. The Evesham Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Tyler Ciabattoni," police said in a statement.

