UNION TWP. — No cause has yet been determined for an early morning crash Wednesday that resulted in the death of the only person involved.

Union Township police said shortly before 3:15 a.m., a Jeep Wrangler traveling on Morris Avenue breached the sidewalk, struck numerous signs and posts, and appeared to have struck a glancing blow to a building, according to video obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

ABC 7 identified the driver as Theodore Hagg, 72, of Elizabeth. An email message left for Union police by New Jersey 101.5 was not returned Wednesday.

Police said that the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene, being pronounced dead about 20 minutes after the crash.

The ensuing investigation caused a five-hour long detour from the Morris Avenue area where the crash happened.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact Officer Michael Salerno at 908-851-5076 or MSalerno@uniontownship.com.

