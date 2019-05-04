A dozen brands recall 12M pounds of frozen chicken over ‘oral injury’

Tyson Foods recalled nearly 12 million pounds of frozen chicken strips sold under different brands because they may be contaminated with metal.

The recall, which initially was issued on March 21, was updated because of six reported cases nationwide since then, three of which may have caused "oral injury."

The chicken was sold between October 2018 and March 8, with all the packages with the establishment number P-7221. The product was shipped to retail and institutions, including the Department of Defense locations, nationally and to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The brand names involved include Tyson, Best Choice, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Great Value, Kirkwood, Meijer, Publix and Spare Time. A full list can be found here .

The USDA advised that consumers should either throw away the product or return it to where it was purchased. Customers should also check their freezers.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

