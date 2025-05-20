🔺NJ man killed

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A double stabbing at a borough home left one Somerset County man dead and a South Plainfield woman injured, police said.

On Monday just before 2 a.m., South Plainfield police received a 911 call about the incident at a residence on Tooz Place.

Responding officers found 38-year-old Brandon Andrews-Cruz, of Raritan, and a 32-year-old local woman, both with stab wounds.

Andrews-Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Anyone with potential information was urged to contact the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office — either Detective Javier Morillo at 732-745-8843 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 732-745-3711.

