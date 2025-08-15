😥 A transitional home for domestic abuse survivors in Ocean County is closing

😥 Dottie's House has been helping abused women and children for 25 years

😥 The president cites financial struggles for the October shuttering

BRICK — An Ocean County transitional housing facility for women and children who have survived domestic violence abuse has announced it is permanently closing its doors this fall.

Addressing donors, volunteers, vendors, and anyone else who has supported Dottie’s House over the years, President Mary Furmato took to the nonprofit’s Facebook and Instagram pages to write a heartbreaking message, announcing that the organization in Brick Township will close its doors forever on Oct. 15.

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing financial challenges, including reduced funding and a decline in donations, we are no longer able to sustain operations. This decision was not made lightly, and it reflects the difficult realities many nonprofit organizations are facing in today’s economic climate,” Furmato wrote on the social media platforms.

For over 25 years, Dottie’s House has been a vital program, dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence, she said.

The late Carol A. Wolfe, wife of former New Jersey Assemblyman David Wolfe, founded Dottie’s House in 1999, and formally opened its doors in May 2001.

It was named in honor of her mother, Dottie Camilli, who was a suvior of domestic violence.

Dottie's House in Brick, a transitional housing facility for domestic violence abuse survivors is closing permanently this fall (Dottie's House via Facebook)

Through its transitional housing model, Dottie’s House has provided a safe and stable environment for an average of 16 to 20 women and 35 to 50 children annually.

“We are deeply proud of the impact our program has made, empowering women and children to rebuild their lives free from fear and abuse,” Furmato said.

For more than two decades, Dottie’s House offered its residents case management, counseling, and therapeutic art classes for children. Survivors lived in the house’s fully furnished apartments. Women were provided with resume writing and interviewing skills to help them find jobs more easily. Children received help with completing scholarship applications to continue their education.

Survivors also received assistance with budgeting, credit repair, financial support, and anything else they needed to help get their lives back on track.

School supplies provided by Freehold High School students for children at Dottie's House (Dottie's House via Facebook)

In August 2024, students at Freehold High School participated in "Together We Can," to collect, organize, and assemble personalized back-to-school bags for each child at Dottie's House to prepare them for the 2024-25 school year.

The purple ribbon stands for domestic violence awareness (Tinnakorn Jorruang/Getty)

Many supporters took to Facebook to express their sadness over the upcoming closure of Dottie's House. Here are just a few comments:

"I am heartbroken to see this. I know first hand what you provided to women who needed you in their darkest days and nights. I was able to talk them into getting help they desperately needed when I was still working.They were able to reinvent themselves into stronger, more self reliant people, you helped nurture their best qualities so they could be once again on their own. I pray this state turns around and this will be back helping those who need it most. Until then, Thank you for your selfless dedication to these women and children."

"This is unbelievably sad, especially since there is a growing need for this service not just in ocean co but nationally."

"This is a great loss to our community. Thank you for all you have done for others over the past 25 years."

Furmato ended her formal notice of closure of Dottie’s House on social media by writing, “We are profoundly grateful for your support over the years. Your generosity and partnership made it possible for us to serve countless families and change lives. Thank you for being part of our mission.”

