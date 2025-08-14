⚫ A stray cat is lucky to be alive thanks to concerned people and State Police

NEWARK — A stray cat used one of its nine lives this week---lucky to be alive following a near-death harrowing rescue on a dangerous highway in Essex County.

The terrified, little black cat was seen by several passers-by stranded on a busy median of Route 280 in Newark in the sweltering heat on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc.

Calls from concerned citizens to the New Jersey State Police all said pretty much the same thing—that the poor little guy was stuck on the median with traffic speeding by and with no way to escape, his life hanging in the balance.

Miraculously, state troopers reached the cat and were able to corral him to safety. Through coordination with Paterson Animal Control, the cat was taken to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc., a no-kill animal shelter, for immediate medical care.

Other than a painful laceration above his eye, which is being treated, the cat, now affectionately named Conan, is in pretty good shape, the animal refuge's veterinarian said.

However, without a microchip, there is no way to uncover how he ended up in such a perilous situation. The staff says Conan is shy and scared, but very sweet.

“Despite everything, Conan is gentle, shy, and clearly grateful for the kindness that saved him, “said Megan Brinster, executive director of RBARI.

She said Conan’s story could have easily ended in tragedy, but because someone cared enough to act, he has a second chance.

In honor of Conan, one of RBARI’s most dedicated donors has pledged to match every dollar donated to his medical fund up to $5,000, extending the organization’s recent cat and kitten plea for help.

“Every gift will go twice as far to help Conan and other vulnerable cats and kittens in urgent need of rescue in the community, RBARI said in a statement.

If you’d like to help, donate here.

