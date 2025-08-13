🍎 Back to school and fall are soon upon us

As we transition out of the heat and dive into cooler temperatures, that doesn’t mean festivals come to a stop in New Jersey.

September is a wonderful time of year to get outside and enjoy the fruits of fall. These are 12 of some of the best and unique festivals to attend in the Garden State in September 2025.

Monster Truck Festival in Millville (Canva) Monster Truck Festival in Millville (Canva) loading...

Sept. 5-6

New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Rd, Millville

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: General Admission is $33+

The Monster Truck Festival features massive monster trucks performing jaw-dropping stunts and head-to-head competitions. This event offers multiple ticket options including general admission with pit party access, grandstand reserved seating, trackside tailgate spots for BBQing, and VIP packages with exclusive driver autograph sessions and catered meals. Attendees access to food trucks, merchandise, and the opportunity to register for ride-along experiences with the monster trucks.

MariuszBlach (Getty) MariuszBlach (Getty) loading...

Sept. 6

Ocean City Boardwalk, Boardwalk Ocean City

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free for spectators

The 2025 Fall Cruisin' the Boards celebrates its 50th anniversary featuring classic cars and street rods from 1989 and older displayed along Ocean City, NJ's beautiful boardwalk. This family-friendly event showcases Fords, Chevys, Pontiacs, and Mopars, offering car enthusiasts and visitors alike the chance to admire vintage automobiles in a stunning oceanside setting.

Tacos (Canva) Tacos (Canva) loading...

Sept. 6

The Sussex Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: General Admission $20, children under 10 are free

The NJ Taco Festival is an all-day taco extravaganza featuring delicious tacos from classic carnitas to veggie options. The family-friendly event offers live music, and fun activities for the whole family including live bands, luchador wrestling matches, and exciting competitions like pepper-eating contests and a Margarita Mix-Down. You can also watch local taco restaurants compete as expert judges crown winners in five different categories.

TSM Illustration TSM Illustration loading...

Sept. 6

Canal Side Park, Plaine Street, Boonton

Time: VIP: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. GA: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $75+

Enjoy a fun-filled day of music, games, and craft beer featuring over 30 local breweries from the Greater New Jersey area. This 21+ event includes games like corn hole and giant Jenga, food trucks and local food vendors, plus a wine sampling tent and local craft vendors.

sanjagrujic (Getty) sanjagrujic (Getty) loading...

Sept. 7

Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $25-$40

It’s your dog’s turn for some summer fun. Bring your dog to the waterpark adventure of their life at PigDog PuppaPalooza! Start the day with a scenic one-mile beach walk along, take part in a doggie pool party, as your dog splashes through the lazy river, or grab an ice cream at Yappy Hour with fellow pet lovers.

Sheep shearing at the Sheep and Fiber Festival (Canva) Sheep shearing at the Sheep and Fiber Festival (Canva) loading...

Sept. 13-14

Hunterdon County Fairgrounds, 1207, Route 179, Lambertville

Time: Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10 pp or $20 carload. $30 for a two-day car pass

The New Jersey Sheep and Fiber Festival, hosted by the Garden State Sheep Breeders, is a family-friendly event that features breed exhibits, food vendors, open sheep shows, rare breed sheep shows, sheep shearing demonstrations, vendors, fleece barn sale, herding dog demos, spinning and weaving demonstrations, and educational speakers. The festival runs rain or shine, offering visitors a comprehensive celebration of sheep, wool, and fiber arts in a fun, educational atmosphere.

Kids artwork (Canva) Kids artwork (Canva) loading...

Sept. 14

Between 2nd and 5th Ave, 212 Raritan Avenue, Highland Park

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The festival features a juried art show with cash awards in seven categories, live music, food from local restaurants, children's activities, and draws thousands of art enthusiasts to stroll through downtown Highland Park. The event also includes a Youth Art Show for artists 18 and under, with artwork displayed in an outdoor gallery setting at the Welkovits Pavilion.

Metuchen PorchFest (Canva) Metuchen PorchFest (Canva) loading...

Sept. 20 (Rain date: Sept. 21)

Main St., Metuchen

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Check out Metuchen PorchFest, a family-friendly music festival where porches throughout the town transform into musical spaces. Support local musicians showcasing their talent as you stroll from house to house, enjoy live music, and experience the Metuchen’s unique artistic community.

Lobster (Jen Ursillo) Lobster (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Sept. 20 (Rain date: Sept. 21)

Downtown Point Pleasant Beach, 601 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

At the 47th Annual Festival of the Sea, browse the 250 craft vendors offering goods, art, and more. Enjoy live music, sip and relax in the beer and wine garden, or grab a bite to eat from a local restaurant in this fun, festive environment.

juliaf (Getty) juliaf (Getty) loading...

Sept. 20-21

Warren Community College, 475 Route 57, Washington

Time: 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults $10, Ages 5-12 $4, 4 and under free, $5 Parking online through Sept. 18. Gate and online after Sept. 18, Adults $12, Ages 5-12 $5, 4 and under free, $6 Parking.

The Hot Air Balloons, Fun & Games brings spectacular hot air balloon launches each evening and tethered balloon rides this September. Check out the Hot Rods & Hot Air Balloon Car & Truck Show on Saturday, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, arcade games, mini golf, ax throwing, kids' activities, and musical entertainment. Celebrating Halloween early with trick-or-treating, a DJ dance party, and the "Fred G Monster" shaped balloon.

Wine Fest at Valenzano Winery (Canva/Valenzano Winery) Wine Fest at Valenzano Winery (Canva/Valenzano Winery) loading...

Sept. 20-21

Valenzano Winery Festival Grounds, 1318 Old Indian Mills Rd., Shamong

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Ticket prices range, 21 & Under $11, General Admission $48

Enjoy a day of wine tasting from 14 of NJ’s favorite wineries, with over 180 wines available to sample. Endless bites will be offered, as the festival includes numerous food trucks. Don’t forget to stop by to check out handcrafted goods from over 50 unique vendors.

Bergen County Fall Harvest Festival (Canva) Bergen County Fall Harvest Festival (Canva) loading...

Sept. 26-28

Overpeck County Park, 199 Challenger Road, Ridgefield Park

Sep. 26: 6-9 p.m., Midway, Rides, and Food

Sep. 27-28: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Exhibits, Craft Fair, and Entertainment

Sep. 27-28: 12-10 p.m., Midway, Rides, and Food

Cost: Free

Enjoy the Bergen County Fall Harvest Fest featuring vendor pop-up days on Saturday & Sunday, with over 75 exhibitors selling arts & crafts, collectibles, and retail items. The festival includes a giant carnival running all three days, numerous food trucks serving festival fare and gourmet treats, plus displays from County Farms, live music, and fitness & wellness demonstrations.

This is just the start of fall fun in New Jersey with tons of festivals, street fairs, and events packed all season long.

