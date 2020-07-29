Don’t use these hand sanitizers: Another round of recalls

A new round of hand sanitizer products sold at stores in New Jersey has been recalled over the risk that it could contain wood alcohol.

The Texas-based company, 4e Brands North America, is voluntarily recalling all products sold under the Assured, Blumen and Modesa brands, regardless of size, UPC, or lot number, due to the potential presence of methanol, despite it not being listed on packaging. All of the recalled products were manufactured in Mexico, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or even death, FDA officials said.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retailers and distributors, including Walmart and Target stores, according to CBS New York.

Affected sanitizers are packaged in clear plastic bottles with variation of tops, including blue, white, or clear pumps or caps. For a full list, check the FDA recall listing.

Although all persons using these products are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

More from New Jersey 101.5: