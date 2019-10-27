HAZLET — A Monmouth County man is in trouble and officers are looking for the public’s help after a mini-crime spree Sunday morning, according to township police.

On Sunday just before 2 a.m., Hazlet Police responded to a report of a domestic assault in the area of the Garden State Parkway around mile marker 118, police said. A male individual walked away from the scene, according to police.

About two and a half hours later, around 4:30 a.m., township police received a report of a man smashing the windows of a parked vehicle with a baseball bat in the area of Tralee Road, police said. A caller described the man as wearing a ski mask, and said he was last seen running toward Ennis Drive, police said.

Police from both Hazlet and Holmdel responded and searched the area, during which Hazlet police received a call about an earlier incident, police said.

Police said a homeowner from the area of Liberty Place reported that a man wearing a ball cap used a baseball bat to destroy the homeowner's vehicle as well as the front door to homeowner's residence, just after 4 a.m.

A Keansburg man was arrested at his home around 5:21 a.m. without incident, according to Hazlet police. They did not publicly identify the suspect or say what he was charged with as of Sunday afternoon.

Police did say that the three incidents are related and that there is no threat to the public, and they urged any residents in the area of Tralee Road or Liberty Place, to review home surveillance systems. Anyone with potential footage or information related to the incidents can call Hazlet Police at 732-264-6565.

