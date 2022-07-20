‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue in Downtown Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Downtown Wildwood continues its “Dog Days of Summer” schedule of events from now until Labor Day Weekend.

The business district is hosting daily events in Byrne Plaza which offers something for everyone for both residents and visitors, alike. Byrne Plaza is located in the middle of the 5 Mile Wildwoods Island, and just two blocks off the Wildwoods Boardwalk.

Downtown Wildwood's Farmers Market (Photo Credit: Dale Gerhard) Downtown Wildwood's Farmers Market (Photo Credit: Dale Gerhard) loading...

The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market

This is held every Saturday through Labor Day weekend, from 8 am, to 12:30 pm. More than 70 vendors are on hand filling up both sides of Pacific Avenue between Schellenger and Oak Avenues. Customers can grab farm goods, baked goods, specialty foods, sandwiches, drinks, beer, wine, craft spirits, jewelry, handmade soaps and candles, clothing, and so much more. It’s free to park and you can also pick up some Downtown Wildwood magnets and tote bags.

A full schedule of activities and entertainment events are also happening during the “Dog Days of Summer.”

Dion's Fitness in the Plaza (Photo Credit: Downtown Wildwood) Dion's Fitness in the Plaza (Photo Credit: Downtown Wildwood) loading...

5 Fabulous Days of Fitness in the Plaza

This is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. This includes Boot Camp Circuit Training with Dion on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It’s $10 for the workout. All equipment provided. Zumba with Gayle is Tuesdays and Thursdays. It’s $5 for this workout.

Music in the Plaza (Photo Credit: Downtown Wildwood) Music in the Plaza (Photo Credit: Downtown Wildwood) loading...

Music in the Plaza

Free live bands take over the Byrne Plaza stage on Thursday nights from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Have dinner at one of Downtown Wildwood’s restaurants, then dance under the stars with these dance bands.

o July 21 – Legacy Band

o July 28 – Animal House

o Aug. 4 – A.M. Radio

o Aug. 11 – Winslow an Evening of the Eagles

o Aug. 18 – 40 North Country

o Aug 25 – The Chatterband

o Sept. 1 – The Big House Band

Movies in the Plaza (Photo Credit: Downtown Wildwood) Movies in the Plaza (Photo Credit: Downtown Wildwood) loading...

Movies in the Plaza

Tuesday Night is Free Family Movie Night in Downtown Wildwood! Bring chairs and blankets, and enjoy a family movie night under the stars. Popcorn and candy will be sold at Byrne Plaza, plus there will be lots of other food and drink options available. Movies start as soon as the sun sets. Parking is free.

July 19 @ 8:20 p.m. – Horton Hears a Who!

July 26 @ 8:15 p.m. – Luca

Aug. 9 @ 8 p.m. - Rio 2

Aug. 16 @ 7:50 p.m. – Ron’s Gone Wrong

Aug. 23 @ 7:40 p.m. – Encanto

More information can be found at www.DOOWW.com, on Facebook at Wildwood By The Sea, Instagram wildwood_by_the_sea and Twitter @DoWildwoodNJ.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

