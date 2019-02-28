Dog bites kids in NJ McDonald’s parking lot

NEWARK — Three children and an adult were bit in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Thursday morning.

The German Shepard was running loose in the parking lot of the eatery located at Elmwood Avenue and Broadway when police arrived around 8 a.m., according to Newark Police, and had bit the the children age 9, 11 and 12.

Those who were bit were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The dog's owner was present at the scene. Police did not disclose why the dog was in the parking lot.

A public works garbage truck worker told News 12 New Jersey the dog came from a nearby yard where the gate had been left open. The work said he threw bottles at the dog to get it away from the kids.

The dog is currently in custody of Animal Control.

A man walked into this same McDonald's earlier this month and released a large rat in the dining area during dinner creating panic as customers ran from the rodent.

