Does this pic mean a new Springsteen album?

Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.

Could a picture of a double yellow line just be a picture of a double yellow line? Could Bruce Springsteen just have thought it was a cool pic and posted it on Twitter for no other reason than that?

You tell me.

The Boss world immediately went into conspiracy mode speculating it may mean a new album. Perhaps the album cover. Perhaps a clue to the theme of the album. Who knows?

They're not crazy for wondering. Bruce has done this sort of thing before.

His social media pushed out a mysterious artistic pic a few years ago and it turned out to be a tease for "Western Stars." And Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner earlier this month in an interview dropped, "There’s a new Bruce record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that."

Is this the album confirmation? Is it a solo project? Last month some devotees fanned the online rumor flames that there would be a collection of soul covers coming out.

So if this pic is a clue what would this album be titled?

Lonely Highway?

Lost On The Back Roads?

Hey, Why No Roadkill?

And does anyone recognize this road with so little to go on? It does have a Jersey feel to it like a road in Jackson or Freehold, or Colts Neck perhaps?

At 72, Bruce Springsteen hasn't shown signs of slowing down. There's yet another huge tour with E Street coming up. As far as new album speculation, it's best to just stand back and let it all be.

