Does NJ prefer cashiers or self-checkout?

If you have a lot of groceries (and your reusable bags) in your cart, you probably like having a cashier check your groceries and maybe even bag your stuff.

If you just have a few items most of the time, like me, you prefer to check out yourself. There's usually no waiting like to get to the register and it cuts down on awkward conversation.

Here is one of the many comments about the local supermarket nearest to our Next-Door app group.

A good change at ShopRite in Medford was noticed today. The cashiers are back. Now only one Self-Checkout. Guess they realized they were losing customers over that mistake.

As it turns out, our group includes a lot of folks from LeisureTowne and seniors take their grocery shopping seriously. Also, senior citizens have been doing their shopping one way for a longer time than many of us, so they are not as adaptable to change.

We asked our New Jersey listeners if they prefer cashier or self-checkout and lots of people told us that many supermarkets in our state now have a mobile scan app for your phone.

All Wegmans stores and many of the Stop n' Shops have them as well. Stop & Shop offers their version, Stop & Shop SCAN IT! Wegman's calls theirs Wegman's SCAN. You just scan each item as you put it in your cart or bag on the app on your phone. When you get to the register, scan in the bar code at the end of your list, and off you go.

Most of our callers said they prefer self-checkout, especially with the scan option. Will cashiers soon be a thing of the past here in New Jersey?

