New Jersey has long been a story of the haves and the have-nots. We have some billionaires (John Overdeck, co-founder of investing juggernaut Two Sigma, is currently the richest person in New Jersey with $7.4 billion) and our share of millionaires. Yet according to ZipRecruiter, the current average salary in New Jersey is $59,022 a year, or $28 an hour.

Living in a well-to-do town or county can at best feel like affirmation that you made it, that your education and hard work paid off. As Bruce Springsteen wrote in “Atlantic City,” “there's winners and losers and you don't wanna be on the wrong side of that line.”

At worst, living in a wealthier area can feel reassuring even if you don’t fit in with the average income. Even if you’re scraping by but managed to land in a more affluent area, odds are your schools are better and streets are safer for your kids.

SmartAsset has a study out that shows the Top 10 wealthiest counties in New Jersey.

I’ve lived in half of these. This does not mean I’m wealthy. It means my life is too volatile, and I move too much.

Are you living in one of the more well-off counties in our state? Scroll down to find out. SmartAsset based these rankings on factors like median income, investment income, and home value.

New Jersey's 10 wealthiest counties

Hunterdon County, New Jersey’s wealthiest, has a median income of $139,453 and an average home value of $520,874. Combined with investment income of $49,658, it was good for the number one ranking in the state.

