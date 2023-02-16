Union County, NJ to host Diversity and Inclusion Job Fair next week

⚫ Union County hosts a diversity and inclusion job fair next week at Plainfield Library

⚫ Some employers on hand will include Wakefern, Amazon, and FedEx

⚫ The event is free of charge but pre-registration is required

PLAINFIELD — A Diversity and Inclusion Job Fair in honor of Black History Month will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Plainfield Public Library in Plainfield at 10 a.m.

Leading employers in the county will be participating, including Wakefern, RWJ Trinitas, COACH USA, FedEx, Clean Harbors, VisionWorks, Amazon, Bayada, On-Time Ambulance, Carefinders, and more.

The event is a partnership between the Union County Board of County Commissioners, the Plainfield Public Library, the Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, and the American Job Center.

Attendance is free of charge for all Union County residents but pre-registration is required online.

“By reaching out to our business community during Black History Month with the Diversity and Inclusion Job Fair, we hope to break down some of the barriers to employment and create new opportunities for our residents to reach their full potential,” said Union County Commissioner Board Sergio Granados.

Employers will have representatives on-site to speak with attendees.

To learn more about employment services offered by the Union County American Job Center, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

