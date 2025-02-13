Ditched by Valentine’s Day? NJ gets over breakups like a rock star
“Why can’t I move on from my ex?”
“How to get closure”
“How to stop missing someone”
“Should I text my ex?”
These are just some of the types of 5,000 break-up related Google search terms used in a study to determine which states have the hardest to easiest time getting over a broken heart.
It was done by BrainManager and once totaled these break-up terms were factored per 100,000 residents in each state to arrive at the rankings.
New Jersey, I’m so proud of you! Where other states turn into desperate little weaklings with their human emotions, you’ve learned to block out your real feelings like a boss. Cynical New Jerseyans have mastered the art of not caring like it were an Olympic sport.
So what if you bury your feelings and move on to someone new while giving yourself an ulcer and not truly processing the runaway break-up train that derailed your life? As long as you move on, all is good. And move on we do!
For every 100,000 New Jersey residents, we only had 302 break-up-related search terms. Should I cue up “Cold As Ice” by Foreigner here? Or would David Lee Roth’s “Just a Gigolo” be better?
We came in 45th place out of 50 states on the list of how badly we’re hurt by break-ups. The only states that handle break-ups better than we do are Missouri, California, Ohio, Texas, and Florida.
The state that handles breaking up the worst? Number one on the list is Vermont. Their terms search was more than double New Jersey’s at 685 per 100,000 people.
Hey, Vermont, walk it off.
