Ditched by Valentine’s Day? NJ gets over breakups like a rock star

“Why can’t I move on from my ex?”

“How to get closure”

“How to stop missing someone”

“Should I text my ex?”

These are just some of the types of 5,000 break-up related Google search terms used in a study to determine which states have the hardest to easiest time getting over a broken heart.

It was done by BrainManager and once totaled these break-up terms were factored per 100,000 residents in each state to arrive at the rankings.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

New Jersey, I’m so proud of you! Where other states turn into desperate little weaklings with their human emotions, you’ve learned to block out your real feelings like a boss. Cynical New Jerseyans have mastered the art of not caring like it were an Olympic sport.

So what if you bury your feelings and move on to someone new while giving yourself an ulcer and not truly processing the runaway break-up train that derailed your life? As long as you move on, all is good. And move on we do!

For every 100,000 New Jersey residents, we only had 302 break-up-related search terms. Should I cue up “Cold As Ice” by Foreigner here? Or would David Lee Roth’s “Just a Gigolo” be better?

We came in 45th place out of 50 states on the list of how badly we’re hurt by break-ups. The only states that handle break-ups better than we do are Missouri, California, Ohio, Texas, and Florida.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The state that handles breaking up the worst? Number one on the list is Vermont. Their terms search was more than double New Jersey’s at 685 per 100,000 people.

Hey, Vermont, walk it off.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈