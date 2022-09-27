‘Disturbing’ that NJ lacks plan for pop-up parties, senator says

TRENTON – A South Jersey senator said the state needs a comprehensive plan for dealing with pop-up parties promoted on social media like the one in Wildwood over the weekend in which two people died.

An unsanctioned pop-up car rally called H2Oi/H2022 drew rowdy crowds to the Shore town and led to several crashes, including the one where one pedestrian and a car passenger were allegedly killed by a driver who tried to flee the scene.

The Wildwood chaos was the latest in a series of pop-up parties that have concerned some mayors, coming on top of the challenges posed by the legalization of marijuana for use by adults and limits on how police can interact with youths using the drug.

Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cumberland, who district includes Cape May County, said “the problem will only continue to get worse” unless Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration works with legislators and local officials on a coordinated plan.

“The Murphy administration’s continued inaction in helping towns respond to pop-up parties that have overwhelmed a growing number of Shore communities is disturbing,” Testa said. “There aren’t many small towns that can maintain public safety and effectively protect their communities when thousands of rowdy people suddenly show up with little or no warning.”

The Wildwood Police Department includes 44 officers, according to a state database. It’s a town of roughly 5,100 full-time residents though significantly more between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The members of Wildwood’s governing body – Mayor Pete Byron and Commissioners Krista Fitzsimmons and Steve Mikulski – said they were grateful that the Governor’s Office had helped secure assistance from all available state troopers as well as Atlantic City and Ocean City police.

