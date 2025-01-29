Be honest. We're all guilty of doing things we'd rather not admit to. It's not that we're not proud of these actions, but rather, that we'd prefer not to be known for performing said actions.

And sometimes, those actions happen in the bathroom. What's more? Most of us are probably guilty of doing at least one of these (admit it, you are).

First up? Hand washing

And I'm happy to say there's a survey that came out confirming most of us do make sure we wash our hands before leaving the bathroom.

However, there is still a sizable group out there that, for whatever reason, do not believe in washing their hands after they finish taking care of business.

In fact, there was a recent survey done where 19% of respondents said they do not wash their hands after leaving the restroom. In other words, about 1 in 5 guests in your house will not wash their hands after they're done in the bathroom.

I'm sorry, but it would be pretty shameful if you asked me. And I'll be the first to say, I'm proud NOT to be among this group. Ever.

The next two, however, I will admit to

More specifically, the third one I'm about to mention. But before that, let me ask you this. When you go to the bathroom, do you bring your phone with you?

If you do, do you go on it? I bet a good chunk of you do. But to be honest, isn't that the same thing as reading magazines and newspapers while on the can?

The way I see it, it's just the more modern method of killing time while taking care of business.

Or, as one of my callers said, a way to escape the real world and get some privacy. I have to say, I can't blame them one bit.

Now this last one I fully admit to

Not that it's a big deal or anything, but it is something that drives me absolutely nuts.

If I see the toilet paper hanging under, I will flip it over. Yes, I'm that person who changes it on you because I truly believe it should never be under.

I know, I know, first-world problems, right? but I definitely know this is something that bothers so many. If the toilet paper isn't hanging the way you like it, it just gets under your skin.

Fortunately, that last one is more of a personal preference

Also, being on your phone could serve as a means of escape from the real world, as my one listener mentioned.

But that first one? Yeah, if you don't wash your hands after going to the bathroom, then I really don't want you in my house. Better yet, I don't want you at the dinner table.

It's one thing if a kid does that and they're learning, it's another when it's a full-grown adult. And with the holiday season now here, let's be extra mindful of these.

Wash your hands before coming to the table, and don't drift off into space on your phone so others can get in there when they need it. As for the over-under? Yeah, do what you want with that.

