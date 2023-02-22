Discount grocery chain plans to open another New Jersey store

Let the discounts flow, as a grocery store chain that's been taking over New Jersey by storm gets ready to open another new location in the Garden State!

Between you and I, I'd never even heard of this chain until a few weeks ago, and now it seems to be everywhere.

What really seems to separate this place store from others is the deep discounts that it can offer shoppers.

Now, I know what you're thinking; there are plenty of grocery stores that claim to be the best for discounted prices.

Lidle, Dollar General, and Aldi all immediately come to mind.

This new chain that's taking over New Jersey though does things a little differently.

They try to stock up on products that are actually manufactured in that area.

Most grocery stores get their products shipped in from anywhere, so it's pretty unique that this store tries to keep that localism.

I also didn't know, and this is pretty neat, that the grocery stores management team is hand selected and is usually a husband and wife team from the local area.

I worked in my fair share of grocery stores when I was a teenager, and it's pretty rare to see something like that.

So, What Discount Grocery Store Is Opening Another Location In New Jersey?

As I mentioned, it seems as though this chain is taking over New Jersey by storm.

Originally based out of California, they've recently opened locations in Hamilton, Delran, and Hazlet.

The next store will be based out of Vineland New Jersey, and although there's no hard open date it's pretty exciting.

The Daily Journal reports that the discount chain Grocery Outlet plans on opening a new location at Park Place Plaza at West Park Avenue and North Delsea Drive in Vineland New Jersey.

