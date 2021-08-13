Dino Safari extended at two New Jersey malls

Dino Safari, the drive through dinosaur experience, has extended its run both at the Freehold Raceway Mall and the Garden State Plaza in Paramus. In Freehold, it will run until Sep. 6, and in Paramus until Sep. 4.

The exhibit features life sized dinosaurs from “the mighty T-Rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus of Africa while you learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved.”

There are over 40 built to scale scientifically accurate dinosaurs that move; it takes about 40 minutes to drive through the dinosaurs and it is appropriate for all ages. There are both daytime and nighttime excursions; at night, the dinosaurs are bathed in dramatic lighting.

According to the event’s website, visitors are warned that “along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime in this completely COVID-safe experience.”

As you drive through, you listen to a scientifically accurate description of the dinosaurs on your phone; the app can be downloaded through Apple’s App Store or Google Play. It’s available in both English and Spanish.

You can visit Wed. through Sun. from 10 AM to 9 PM at both locations; tickets are sold on a per-car basis. It is $49.95 for a normal size car with up to 7 occupants and $59.95 for larger vehicles with eight or more visitors.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

