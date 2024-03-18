Another 94-year-old New Jersey driver kills pedestrian, cops say

🚗 75-year-old woman hit by car in library parking lot

🚗 She was dragged 20 feet across the asphalt

🚗 Another 94-year-old driver is charged in a separate crash

PARAMUS — For the second time in less than a week, a 94-year-old driver from Bergen County is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian.

Claire Plager, of Paramus, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and careless driving after the crash early Saturday afternoon, according to Paramus police Chief Robert Guidetti.

Plager was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla around 12:45 p.m. and hit a woman in the rear parking lot of the Paramus Public Library, Guidetti said.

Paramus fatal pedestrian strike 3/16/24 (Credit: Boyd A. Loving) Paramus fatal pedestrian strike 3/16/24 (Credit: Boyd A. Loving) loading...

The victim was walking within a crosswalk. She was dragged around 20 feet before the Corolla came to a stop, Guidetti said.

Guidetti identified the victim as Helen Koons, 75, of Paramus. She was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health where she died shortly before noon on Sunday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Helen Koons during this difficult time," Guidetti said.

Paramus fatal pedestrian strike 3/16/24 (Credit: Boyd A. Loving) Paramus fatal pedestrian strike 3/16/24 (Credit: Boyd A. Loving) loading...

Another 94-year-old driver is charged in a separate crash

The fatal collision in Paramus on Saturday came just two days after another pedestrian strike in the nearby town of Dumont.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, first-grade teacher Elizabeth Feliciano-Rosa, 54, of Dumont was struck while crossing Madison Avenue.

She was hit by a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup that left the scene, prosecutors said.

Authorities have charged Ernest Hofmann, 94, of Bergenfield with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal crash and obstruction.

Elizabeth Feliciano-Rosa (Englewood School District) Elizabeth Feliciano-Rosa (Englewood School District) loading...

