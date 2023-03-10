Popular NYC chef-centric eatery set to open first NJ location

🍽 NYC chef-centric eatery opens first NJ location in Bridgewater

🍽 DIG provides affordable top-quality ingredients while supporting small farms

🍽 Proceeds from first-day sales will benefit a local food pantry

BRIDGEWATER — A popular New York City-based, chef-centric eatery is crossing the Hudson River for the first time and setting up shop in New Jersey.

DIG will open at The Village at Bridgewater Commons Mall in Bridgewater on Wednesday, March 15.

Company officials, executives from Trademark Property Co., civic leaders, and Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench will be on hand to celebrate the grand opening at 11 a.m.

DIG is known for its high-quality, scratch-cooking meals. It is committed to shopping from local suppliers within 300 miles of its restaurants and even has a leased farm in Orange County, New York. The goal is to provide top-quality ingredients at an affordable price while supporting small farms.

Seasonal menu highlights include Classic DIG (charred chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, charred broccoli with lemon, brown rice with garlic aioli), Beet and Goat Cheese (farm greens, roasted red beets with clementines, preserved orange vinaigrette, with crumbled goat cheese, superseed crunch, and balsamic dressing on the side), The Golden Coconut (grilled chicken thigh with ginger turmeric coconut cream, gremolata roasted carrots, napa cabbage with torn herbs, brown rice, and a wedge of lime on the side). Also, try the house-made focaccia club sandwiches, family-style meals, and desserts.

The 2,069 square-foot restaurant’s first 100 guests at the Bridgewater location will be given free tote bags with Spindrift sodas.

DIG is also donating the proceeds from its first day of walk-in sales to the Raritan Food Pantry.

There are more than 30 DIG locations in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Cambridge and D-C.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

